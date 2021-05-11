JUST IN
Business Standard

Nasdaq tumbles 2% amid tech rout as investors fear rising inflation

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower

Reuters 

A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US.

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower and the Nasdaq shed 2% on Tuesday, weighed down by technology-related stocks with lofty valuations on worries over inflation.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 286.0 points, or 2.13%, to 13115.854 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.1 points, or 0.49%, at the open to 34,572.74 and the S&P 500 fell 38.1 points, or 0.91%, at the open to 4,150.34​.

 

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

First Published: Tue, May 11 2021. 19:27 IST

