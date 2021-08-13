Nepal govt to get 4 million Moderna Covid-19 vaccines under GAVI

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How politics, Covid-19 pandemic are taking a toll on Nepal
With India funding, Nepal inaugurates two crucial infrastructure projects
Nepal Police kill Indian national along Indo-Nepal border
Covid-19: Nepal allows 'special flights' to evacuate stranded foreigners
New Nepal budget highlights Covid-19 control, economic recovery
-
The Nepal government on Friday signed a deal with GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, to procure 4 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
The vaccine will be imported under the World Bank's financing, according to a press statement by World Bank, Nepal office.
Nepal is the second country globally to have completed agreements with GAVI to procure 4 million doses of Moderna vaccines, under the World Bank financing, through the COVAX cost-share option," the statement read.
Gavi is a global, publicprivate health partnership.
"Nepal is an early mover in utilising the COVAX cost-share scheme, and I am pleased to note that we have finalised an arrangement, despite challenging circumstances, to bring safe and highly effective vaccines to Nepal," said Health Minister Umesh Shrestha.
"Moderna vaccines have helped expand options for vaccination among Nepalis above 12 years of age and fast-track Nepal's progress towards a safer post-COVID world," he said.
"Delivery of these vaccines is expected to start by March 2022 and will contribute to Nepal's goal to vaccinate at least 72 per cent of its population, as well as children 12 to 17 years of age for whom the Moderna vaccine is deemed safe and effective," the World Bank said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Nepal reported 3,915 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's case load to 800,256, the Health Ministry said.
The death rose to 10,239 after 27 COVID-related deaths were reported in the same period. Currently, Nepal has 38,798 active COVID-19 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU