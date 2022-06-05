North Korea test-fires ballistic missile amid signs of nuclear test

-
ALSO READ
N Korea reports nearly 220,000 new Covid cases as Kim claims virus progress
N Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to develop more powerful means of attack
N. Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to bolster nuke capabilities during parade
North Korea's Kim Jong-un vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs
North Korea reports another jump in Covid cases with 232,880 new infections
-
South Korea's military says North Korea has test-fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile toward the sea, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Sunday didn't immediately say how far the weapon flew.
The launch was North Korea's 18th round of missile launches in 2022 alone a streak that has included the country's first demonstrations of intercontinental ballistic missiles in nearly five years as leader Kim Jong Un pushes brinkmanship aimed at cementing the North's status as a nuclear power and negotiating economic and security concessions from a position of strength.
South Korean and U.S. officials say there are also signs that North Korea is pressing ahead with preparations at its nuclear testing ground in the northeastern town of Punggye-ri for its first nuclear test since September 2017.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU