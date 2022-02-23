Oil prices settle near 2014 high on escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Crude prices expected to remain elevated in medium term: HDFC Securities
Petrol, diesel prices hiked; more to come as crude nears $80/barrel
Earnings of cement, FMCG, aviation cos at risk as oil, coal prices rise
-
Oil rose to nearly $100 a barrel on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since 2014 after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
Benchmark Brent futures pared gains in late trading after Western governments announced sanctions aimed at stopping what they fear is the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion.
Global benchmark Brent crude traded as high as $99.50 a barrel, its highest since September 2014, before settling at $96.84 with a $1.52, or 1.5%, gain.
The United States and Britain announced sanctions targeting Russian banks, while the European Union blacklisted more politicians and Germany put the brakes on the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.
"The market obviously pumped in excess risk premium as Russia entered the separatists' portion of the Ukraine and this fear premium gradually dissolved," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.
A senior U.S. State Department official said late on Tuesday that nothing that is happening on the ground in Ukraine right now risks the flow of oil and gas to global oil markets.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also hit a seven-year high as it peaked at $96 a barrel, before ending at $92.35, up $1.28 from Friday. The U.S. market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia, targeting Russian banks and sovereign debt, and vowed steeper punishments ahead if Russia continues its aggression. The sanctions did not include energy supplies.
The Ukraine crisis has added further support to an oil market that has surged on tight supplies as demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply has lagged demand, so oil companies have drained inventories to meet demand.
Brent's six-month calendar spread surged to a backwardation of as much as $10.15 on Tuesday, the steepest premium for the price of prompt oil versus the futures price six months later since at least 2004, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Higher backwardation indicates tight supplies and correlates with low stock levels.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together known as OPEC+, have resisted calls to boost supply more rapidly.
Nigeria's minister of state for petroleum on Tuesday stuck to the OPEC+ view that more supply was not needed, citing the prospect of more production from Iran if its nuclear deal with world powers is revived.
Talks on restoring a deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme and ease sanctions are near a conclusion, a Russian envoy said, which could eventually boost Iran's oil exports by more than 1 million barrels per day. The prospect of a new deal with Iran and an increase in global crude supplies has capped oil price gains in recent weeks.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Sonali Paul and Mohi Narayan; Editing by Simon Webb, Marguerita Choy and Richard Pullin)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU