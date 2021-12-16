Oil rises towards $75 as US demand and Fed outweigh virus concern

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Crude prices expected to remain elevated in medium term: HDFC Securities
Petrol, diesel prices hiked; more to come as crude nears $80/barrel
Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boosts optimism about demand
Oil extends losses after deep cuts to Saudi crude prices for Asia
-
By Alex Lawler
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $75 on Thursday supported by record U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally.
Crude and other risk assets such as equities also got a boost after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave an upbeat economic outlook, which lifted investor spirits even as the Fed flagged a long-awaited end to its monetary stimulus. [MKTS/GLOB]
Brent crude oil rose by 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.50 a barrel by 0915 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained by 65 cents, or 0.9%, to $71.52.
"Despite the current virus surge, the weekly EIA oil inventory report showed demand for petroleum products hit a record high, crude exports bounced back and national crude stocks posted a larger-than-expected draw," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday said crude stocks fell 4.6 million barrels, more than analysts had forecast.
Oil demand has been recovering in 2021 after last year's collapse, and the EIA also said product supplied by refineries, a proxy for demand, surged in the most recent week to 23.2 million barrels per day (bpd).
"These figures suggest a healthy economic backdrop," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
"Although the Fed's announcement triggered a jump in both oil and equity prices, the withdrawal of economic support together with the Omicron crisis are the two major headwinds the oil market is currently facing," he added.
Worries about the virus limited gains. Britain and South Africa reported record daily COVID-19 cases while many firms across the globe asked employees to work from home, which could limit demand going forward.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Tom Hogue and Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU