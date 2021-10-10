One million malnourished Afghan children could face death, says UNICEF

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Afghan children 'at greater risk than ever', top UNICEF official warns
As Kabul falls, the burqa shops get busy and young women fear for future
Children in India at extremely high risk of climate crisis impacts: UNICEF
Covid-19 second wave can impact child nutrition in India: UNICEF
-
Without immediate action, an estimated one million children in Afghanistan are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition in 2021 and could die, a top UNICEF official said after wrapping up a trip to the country, reported local media.
UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi -- who visited Afghanistan this week -- warned that unless immediate assistance is provided "at least one million Afghan children face severe malnutrition and even death", according to Ariana News.
"Severe outbreaks of measles and acute watery diarrhoea have further exacerbated the situation, putting more children at risk," UNICEF said in a statement.
Abdi met with dozens of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition -- a life-threatening illness -- during his visit to Indira Gandhi Children's hospital in Kabul.
While meeting with senior Taliban figures in Afghanistan, he underlined the need for children's access to basic health care, immunisation, nutrition, water and sanitation, and child protection services, reported Ariana News.
Calling for polio, measles and COVID-19 immunisation to resume, he said that the immediate need is to help protect children and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. Abdi met with partners at a COVID-19 and polio call centre to promote vaccination, according to UNICEF.
Stressing the importance of all boys and girls to continue their education, Abidi said that they should "participate meaningfully in building the future of their country".
Stating that the UNICEF will continue to press for the rights of every girl, boy and woman in Afghanistan, Abidi said: "Our objective is to see an Afghanistan where every girl and every boy are in school, have quality health care, and are protected from all forms of violence."
During his visit to Afghanistan, Abdi was accompanied by UNICEF Regional Director George Laryea-Adjei and UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Herve Ludovic de Lys.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU