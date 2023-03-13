JUST IN
Our financial system is safe and sound, have faith: Prez Joe Biden
Startups hoping for quick resolution of SVB crisis post FDIC intervention
From wine country to London, Silicon Valley Bank's failure shakes worldwide
From Shanghai to Mumbai, tech chiefs race to contain SVB fallout
FDIC, US Fed discuss fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail
SVB chief pressed US lawmakers to weaken bank risk scrutiny 8 years ago
SVB Financial Group in talks for sale; crisis triggers global banking rout
SVB rival banks benefit as startups withdraw funds to seek new home
Malaysia's central bank to maintain overnight policy rate at 2.75%
China plans to tighten grip on finance industry; watchdogs face pay cuts
You are here: Home » International » News » Finance
Startups hoping for quick resolution of SVB crisis post FDIC intervention
icon-arrow-left
Tens of thousands of doctors kick off three-day strike across England
Business Standard

Our financial system is safe and sound, have faith: Prez Joe Biden

President Joe Biden on Monday told US residents that the nation's financial systems are sound, following the swift and stunning collapse of two banks that prompted fears of a broader upheaval.

Topics
US banks | Banking system

AP  |  New York 

Joe Biden, US President
Photo: Bloomberg

President Joe Biden on Monday told US residents that the nation's financial systems are sound, following the swift and stunning collapse of two banks that prompted fears of a broader upheaval.

American can have confidence that the banking system is safe, he said from the Roosevelt Room before a trip to the West Coast. Your deposits will be there when you need them.

US regulators closed the Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after it experienced a traditional bank run, where depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once. It is the second largest bank failure in U.S. history, behind only the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual.

In a sign of how fast the financial bleeding was occurring, regulators announced that New York-based Signature Bank had also failed.

The president, speaking from the Roosevelt Room shortly before U.S. markets opened, said he'd seek to hold those responsible and pressed for better oversight and regulation of larger banks. And he promised no losses would be borne by taxpayers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US banks

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 19:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.