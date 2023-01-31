JUST IN
Business Standard

Pak court to indict Ex-PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference case

A Pakistan court on Tuesday said that PTI chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be indicted in connection with the Toshakhana refrence case

Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan | Pakistan government

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Pak court to indict Ex PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference case
Pak court to indict Ex PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference case. Photo: Bloomberg

A Pakistan court on Tuesday said that PTI chief and former Prime Minister Imran Kahn will be indicted in connection with the Toshakhana refrence case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal said that Khan will be indicted on February 7, Dawn reported.

Khan, who is recovering after sustaining a gunshot wound following an assassination bid during a rally on November 3, had sought exemption from today's hearing.

During the hearing, Judge Iqbal directed the PTI chief to submit surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 and instructed him to ensure in-person attendance in court at the next hearing.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had last year disqualified Khan from political office, on charges of misleading officials about Toshakhana (gifts) he received from foreign leaders during his tenure as Prime Minister.

The refrence was moved by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against Khan on August 4, 2022.

--IANS

svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:13 IST

