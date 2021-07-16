Pak PM evades question on Taliban, blames RSS for stalled talks with India

-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday evaded questions on Pakistan's role concerning the Taliban's actions in Afghanistan and sought to put blame on "RSS ideology" for the talks stalled with India amid concerns over its support to cross-border terrorism.
Khan, who is in Tashkent to attend Central-South Asian conference, was asked by ANI on the sidelines of the event if talks and terror can go together.
"I can tell India that we are waiting for long that we live like civilised neighbours. But what can we do. The ideology of RSS has come in the way," Khan told ANI.
Khan did not take further questions even as a query was sought to be put to him about the relationship concerning the Taliban and Pakistan in the context of developments in Afghanistan.
As Imran Khan walked further with his security detail, the ANI correspondent persisted with his question "Is Taliban not under your control... allegations are being levelled against you."
India has repeatedly told Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from territories under its control and conveyed that terror and talks cannot take place together.
India has also said that it desires normal relations with all its neighbours including Pakistan and it was for Islamabad to create a conducive atmosphere through measures including taking "credible, verifiable and irreversible" action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism.
Talks between the two countries have been stalled after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country.
Afghan first Vice President Amrullah Saleh had on Friday slammed Pakistan over its denial of the presence of the Taliban on its soil.
On Thursday, Saleh, who is critical to Pakistan's policies in Afghanistan, took to Twitter and said that the Pakistan Air Force is now providing close air support to the Taliban in certain areas.
Imran Khan is on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
