Pak set to host meeting of Afghanistan neighbours to discuss developments

Pakistan will host a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbours on Wednesday to discuss the latest situation in the war-torn country.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the meeting to be attended by China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to Foreign Office.
The Taliban seized control of war-torn Afghanistan in mid-August, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.
The Foreign Ministers' meeting on the Afghan issue is taking place at the invitation of Pakistan.
The meeting will review the evolving situation in Afghanistan to address common challenges and realise emerging opportunities to ensure regional stability and prosperity, the FO said.
The moot is expected to provide an opportunity to neighbours of Afghanistan to work together for a shared objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which is essential to forge strong economic linkages and realize connectivity agenda.
The meeting will build upon the discussions, held at the Special Representatives/Envoys level, on September 5.
The neighbours of Afghanistan have a vital stake in the stability of the country. A peaceful, stable, united, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan will contribute towards transit trade, people-to-people exchanges and security in the region.
The meeting is being held a day after the Taliban announced an interim government for Afghanistan. The meeting may also discuss the issue of recognising the new government.
