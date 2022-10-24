JUST IN
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid Covid shutdowns
Afghanistan's economy contracted by about 20% in 2021: World Bank
China's economic growth accelerates but slowest in decades amid shutdowns
China's economic data shows mixed recovery as unemployment ticks up
Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economy
Kyrgyzstan conference stresses importance of INSTC and Chabahar Port
World Bank advises Pakistan to take internal steps for economic recovery
World Bank advises Pakistan to take internal steps for economic recovery
Pakistan requests China to rollover $6.3 billion debt maturing in 8 months
Poor nations face peril over elusive G-20 debt relief push: An analysis
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Dollar shrugs off suspected yen intervention, Europe clings to US Fed hopes
Business Standard

Pakistan convinces Saudi Arabia to revive $12 billion oil refinery: Report

Pakistan has persuaded Saudi Arabia to revive a $12 billion state-of-the-art deep conversion refinery and a petrochemical complex in the country, a project that was shelved by the Gulf Kingdom

Topics
Pakistan  | Saudi Arabia | Oil refinery

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Gwadar project
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan has persuaded Saudi Arabia to revive a USD 12 billion state-of-the-art deep conversion refinery and a petrochemical complex in the country, a project that was shelved by the oil-rich Gulf Kingdom during the Imran Khan regime, a media report said on Monday.

The development comes ahead of the visit of a delegation from Saudi Arabia led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan next month.

The Pakistan government has made efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia to honour the MoUs signed three years ago and invest in Pakistan, The News reported.

In 2019, Crown Prince Mohammed visited Pakistan when Khan was the prime minister, and signed MoUs for an investment of USD 21 billion, including the project of a deep conversion refinery and petrochemical complex with an investment of USD 12 billion.

Subsequently, when Khan tried to cobble up a bloc of Islamic countries with the consent of Turkey and Malaysia, outside the ambit of the Saudi-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), it irked the Gulf Kingdom.

Riyadh is particularly sensitive about any move that might undermine its leadership of the 57-member pan-Islamic body.

Bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have remained strained since then.

The Sharif government is now trying to reset ties with Riyadh by reaching out to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 15:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.