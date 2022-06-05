Pakistan imposes 10% regulatory duty on petroleum products from China

-
ALSO READ
Petrol in India cheaper than UK, Germany but costlier than US, China, Pak
CNG, petrol price hike: Auto, taxi unions on strike demanding subsidy
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth time in 6 days as Cong plans protests
Petrol, diesel prices can rise by Rs 12, LPG by Rs 280 a cylinder: Nomura
Petrol prices up by only 5% as against 50% in developed nations: Puri in LS
-
Pakistan has imposed a 10 per cent regulatory duty on the import of petroleum products from China, according to media reports.
This comes after a massive 673 per cent surge in duty-free imports to Pakistani rupees 250 billion this year with a revenue loss of PKR 25 billion under the garb of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet which also approved almost PKR 147 billion worth of supplementary grants including PKR 81 billion additional funds to defense services for expenditure before June 30, Dawn newspaper reported.
Under Pakistan's import policy, petroleum products attract 10 per cent customs duty on imports while an equivalent 10 per cent deemed duty is applicable on local production of these products by domestic refineries.
However, the CPFTA signed in 2019 provides duty exemption to thousands of items in bilateral trade also including petroleum products.
It is to be noted that the Pakistan government has increased petroleum prices recently.
The new petrol price, after the recent hike, will be Rs 179.86 per litre, high-speed diesel will be available for Rs 174.15 per litre, kerosene oil will be priced at Rs 155.56 per litre, and the rates of light diesel will be that of Rs 148.31 per litre, reported Ary News.
The government's decision to raise fuel prices will remove a major obstacle in the way of concluding a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund(IMF). This price hike came after talks between the Pakistan government and IMF in Doha.
These discussions were aimed at reaching an agreement on policies at the conclusion of the IMF's seventh review of its USD 6 billion programmes for Pakistan, which has been stalled since early April.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU