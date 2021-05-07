Pakistan PM Imran Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day visit

-
ALSO READ
Yemen's Houthi militia attack Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif
Saudi Aramco markets five-tranche bonds, seeking cash amid cheap oil
Pakistan opposition asks PM Imran Khan to quit by Jan 31 or face movements
-
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday left for Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit to discuss bilateral relations between the countries.
According to Dawn, it is expected that Khan's visit will serve to improve "strained" relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia that were shaken in the recent past due to several reasons.
The Prime Minister Office said, "Imran Khan, is visiting Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who struck a conciliatory tone towards the kingdom's arch-nemesis Iran last week, saying he sought good relations after the rivals held secret talks in Baghdad. Iran welcomed Saudi Arabia's change of tone."
Prime Minister Khan is accompanied by a delegation, including the foreign minister and other members of his cabinet.
The Prime Minister's consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation, including economics, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, reported Dawn.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madina. Khan will also interact with members of the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah. He will also raise the issue of Islamophobia in the West, including a recent resolution of the European Parliament that called for the withdrawal of GSP plus status of Pakistan.
The PMO's press release further said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and mutual support. "The people of Pakistan hold the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem. The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir," it added as per the Dawn.
According to a Pakistani local media report, "Pakistani-Saudi relations have been complex all along but since 2015, when the Pakistani parliament restricted the military from participating in the war in Yemen, its relations with Saudi Arabia have soured. Military conflict in Yemen is said to be one of the reasons behind strained relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan."
Last year Pakistan had expected Riyadh to support it in dealing with India over the Kashmir issue. In particular, Pakistan had sought a supportive meeting with the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC. After Saudi Arabia turned down the request, Pakistan repeated its demand, which in turn resulted in Riyadh calling for repayment of a 1 billion USD loan. Consequently, Pakistan repaid the loan while using the amount obtained under a new loan this time from China.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU