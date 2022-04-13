JUST IN
Pakistan PM Sharif may some take time to appoint his Cabinet: Report

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may take some time to appoint a new Cabinet as he knows the fragile nature of the ruling alliance and wants to take along all his allies

Topics
Pakistan  | Shehbaz Sharif | Pakistan government

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Today, the almighty has saved Pakistan and the 22 crore people of the country. This is the first time when the vote of no-confidence motion was successfully passed. The people of this country will celebrate this day: Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may take some time to appoint a new Cabinet as he knows the fragile nature of the ruling alliance and wants to take along all his allies, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Sources in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) told Dawn newspaper that the leadership of both parties had decided to accommodate all allied parties in the federal Cabinet and give them the ministries of their choice.

They said the ruling coalition comprised eight political parties and four independents, and since Sharif had become the prime minister with a mere two-vote margin, he did not want to start his stint in the office with any misunderstandings among the allies.

Pakistan's Parliament on Monday elected unopposed Sharif as the 23rd prime minister of the country after the ouster of Imran Khan through a no-trust vote.

In the House of 342, Sharif was elected Prime Minister after securing 174 votes.

First Published: Wed, April 13 2022. 13:44 IST

