Pandemic sends Emirates to half-year loss for first time over 30 years

-
ALSO READ
Emirates gets $2-billion injection from Dubai amid Covid-19 pandemic
Emirates fires undisclosed number of staff as global aviation comes to halt
India bars UAE airlines from operating flights; efforts on to resolve issue
Israeli airline Israir announces first direct flight route to UAE
Dubai Health Authority to enhance exchange of best practices with India
-
DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates airline said on Thursday it lost $3.4 billion in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus crisis, handing its holding company a half-year loss for the first time in over thirty years.
The airline, which temporarily suspended operations this year, saw revenue fall 75% to $3.2 billion.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by David Evans)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU