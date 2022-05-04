PM Modi meets Swedish counterpart in Denmark, discusses ways to deepen ties

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson here on Wednesday and the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and the progress in the Joint Action Plan.
"Cementing ties with Sweden. PM @narendramodi and @SwedishPM Magdalena Andersson held extensive talks on further diversifying the India-Sweden friendship," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
Modi, who arrived here on Tuesday from Berlin on the second leg of his visit to three European nations, met Andersson on the sidelines of the second India-Nordic Summit in the Danish capital.
A partnership founded on innovation, technology & investment. PM @narendramodi held bilateral talks with @SwedishPM Magdalena Andersson. Took stock of the progress in the Joint Action Plan. Appreciated the expanding scope of the jointly launched LeadIT initiative, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
During the 2018 visit of Prime Minister Modi to Sweden, the two sides adopted a wide-ranging Joint Action Plan.
Later in the day, Modi would attend the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.
"Today's agenda includes the India-Nordic Summit and bilateral talks with Nordic leaders after which I will leave for Paris to hold talks with President @EmmanuelMacron," Modi tweeted before starting his engagements for the day.
Briefing the media on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said that the India-Nordic summit focuses on the elements of bilateral cooperation which essentially fall into three to four major clusters - trade and investment ties; the digital and innovation partnership; the green partnership; and other areas of economic cooperation.
"Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region," Modi had said earlier.
India's trade with Nordic countries stands at over USD 5 billion (2020-21) and a cumulative FDI of over USD 3 billion (April 2000- March 2021).
