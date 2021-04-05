Poland's largest airport 'Warsaw Chopin' evacuated over bomb threat

-
The evacuation of passengers has started from the Warsaw Chopin Airport, Poland's biggest airport, over a bomb threat, Dagmara Bielec-Janas, spokesperson for the Polish Border Guard, told reporters.
"The services of the Warsaw Chopin Airport have received information that an explosive device may be onboard one of the planes," she said.
The spokesperson added that the evacuation of passengers was underway. Bomb squad officers are searching the aircraft mentioned in the received message.
Another spokesperson, Piotr Rudzki, said that the bomb threat message concerned a Turkish Airlines plane that had arrived in Warsaw from Istanbul.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
