Putin, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to discuss the Ukrainian situation.
The leaders on Thursday paid special attention to humanitarian issues, including the evacuation of civilians held by militants of nationalist battalions from the Azovstal steel plant, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Kremlin.
The Russian military is ready to ensure the safe exit of civilians, Putin said, adding that the Kiev authorities should order the remaining militants at the Azovstal plant to lay down arms.
"On the eve of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, which Russia and Israel celebrate on May 9, Putin and Bennett emphasised the special importance of this date for the people of both countries," the statement added.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
