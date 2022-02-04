Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine, Russian proposals on security guarantees

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation in Ukraine and Moscow's proposals on security guarantees during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.
"A substantive dialogue continued on the situation around Ukraine and issues related to the Russian initiative to develop long-term legal guarantees for the security of Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin drew Macron's attention to Kyiv "provocative statements and actions", Kremlin added in the statement.
The leaders also exchanged views on international issues "in the context of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
