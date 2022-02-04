Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine, Russian proposals on security guarantees

Russian President and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation in and Moscow's proposals on security guarantees during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"A substantive dialogue continued on the situation around and issues related to the Russian initiative to develop long-term legal guarantees for the security of Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin drew Macron's attention to Kyiv "provocative statements and actions", Kremlin added in the statement.

The leaders also exchanged views on issues "in the context of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

