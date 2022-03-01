'Return to diplomacy,' says India on Russia-Ukraine conflict at UNGA

-
India on Monday again advocated for peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said the Indian government firmly believes in the path of diplomacy.
Speaking at the 11th Emergency Special Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative, TS Tirumurti, said, "Peaceful settlement of disputes has been India's consistent position; my government firmly believes that there's no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy."
"India is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine... this important humanitarian necessity must immediately be addressed," he said.
Tirumurti thanked all neighbouring countries of Ukraine for opening up their borders for Indian citizens. "We stand ready to help those from our neighbours and developing countries who may seek assistance," he added.
Prior to the UNGA Session, a UNSC meeting was also held on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
During the Security Council meeting, Tirumurti informed that India will provide urgent relief supplies, including medicines to Ukraine.
The Indian representative at the UN said that there is an urgent and pressing humanitarian situation developing in Ukraine.
"In such times of conflict, India attaches the highest priority to safety and well-being of civilians, in particular women, children, and elderly. We are of the view that core principles of humanitarian assistance should be fully honoured," he said.
Tirumurti also noted that India remains deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Ukraine where the situation continues to deteriorate. "Our considered call for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities is an urgent imperative," he stated.
