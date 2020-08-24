JUST IN
Russia interested in cooperation with China on 5G: Russian FM Lavrov

Russia is interested in cooperation with China on 5G technology, TASS news agency reported, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

IANS  |  Moscow 

Russia is interested in cooperation with China on 5G technology, TASS news agency reported, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"We will definitely not follow the example of the Americans, who simply demand that everyone not cooperate on 5G with China, in particular with Huawei," Lavrov said on Sunday at the All-Russian Youth Educational Forum "Territory of Meanings", Xinhua news agency reported.

"On the contrary, we are interested in interacting with countries in order to jointly create modern technologies and implement them into practical life," he added.

According to Lavrov, relevant ministries and departments are actively involved in the distribution of this technology in Russia.

For Russia, as well as for the whole world, 5G is a very important topic, the minister noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 07:58 IST

