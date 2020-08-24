Russia interested in cooperation with China on 5G: Russian FM Lavrov

is interested in cooperation with on technology, TASS news agency reported, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"We will definitely not follow the example of the Americans, who simply demand that everyone not cooperate on with China, in particular with Huawei," Lavrov said on Sunday at the All-Russian Youth Educational Forum "Territory of Meanings", Xinhua news agency reported.

"On the contrary, we are interested in interacting with countries in order to jointly create modern technologies and implement them into practical life," he added.

According to Lavrov, relevant ministries and departments are actively involved in the distribution of this technology in

For Russia, as well as for the whole world, is a very important topic, the minister noted.

--IANS

rt/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)