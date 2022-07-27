Russia's Gazprom cuts gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of full capacity

-
ALSO READ
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review: A bridge between the old and new world of OnePlus
Nord Buds review: OnePlus has got the formula right for budget earphones
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000mAh battery launched
OnePlus debuts Nord Buds wireless earbuds with Dolby Atmos: Price, features
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G review: Flagship essentials, but wanting in prowess
-
Russia's Gazprom on Wednesday halved the amount of natural gas flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe to 20% of capacity.
It's the latest reduction to Nord Stream 1 that Russia has blamed on technical problems, but Germany calls a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine.
The Russian state-controlled energy giant announced Monday that it would carry out the reduction citing equipment repairs, further raising fears that Russia could cut off gas completely to try to gain political leverage over Europe as it tries to bolster its storage levels for winter.
Data on the Nord Stream website and the head of Germany's network regulator, Klaus Mueller, confirmed the reduction.
Gas is now a part of Russian foreign policy and possibly Russian war strategy, Mueller told Deutschlandfunk radio.
Prices surged to the highest levels since early March for natural gas, which is used to power industry, generate electricity and heat homes in the winter.
Climbing energy prices are fuelling inflation, further squeezing people's spending power and heightening concerns that Europe could plunge into recession if it does not save enough gas to get through the cold months.
That fear led EU governments on Tuesday to agree to reduce natural gas use to protect against further supply cuts by Russia.
The draft law aims to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March through voluntary steps.
If there aren't enough savings, mandatory cuts would be triggered in the 27-nation bloc.
Russia recently has accounted for about a third of Germany's gas supplies.
The government said last week that the drop in gas flows confirmed that Germany can't rely on Russian deliveries, announcing that it would step up its gas storage requirements and take further measures to conserve supplies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU