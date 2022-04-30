Russia-Ukraine war: UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine fighting 'to be equal members of Europe': Zelensky to EU parliament
Russian forces bear down on Mariupol, strike other Ukraine cities
Ukraine defiant as key port city Mariupol teeters on brink
Ukraine planning to open 6 more humanitarian corridors: Zelensky
Putin claims victory in Mariupol, US to send more guns and money
-
The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organisation by bombing Kyiv while the UN leader was visiting the capital.
The mayor of Mariupol said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city's last stronghold is dire, and citizens are begging to get saved." Mayor Vadym Boichenko added: "There, it's not a matter of days. It's a matter of hours.
Ukraine's forces, meanwhile, fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country's industrial Donbas region. Artillery fire, sirens and explosions could be heard in some cities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU