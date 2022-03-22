Russia warns of diplomatic breakdown with US over Putin criticism

has warned that relations with the US are on the verge of a breach and summoned the US ambassador for an official protest against President Joe Biden's criticism of Russian President .

A Russian Foreign Ministry statement Monday referred to recent unacceptable statements by Biden about Putin. Biden referred to Putin last week as a war criminal in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry says that at the meeting with US ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan it was emphasized that remarks such as these by the American President, which are unworthy of a state figure of such a high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of a breach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)