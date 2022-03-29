Russian delegation arrives in Istanbul for peace talks with Ukraine

The Russian delegation has arrived in Turkey's largest city on Monday for a fresh round of peace talks with Ukraine, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported.

The plane carrying the Russian representatives landed at the Ataturk Airport, which is exclusively used for diplomatic missions, it said.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the talks are expected to begin on Tuesday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a phone call on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to hold the next round of negotiations in .

Erdogan reiterated that Turkey would continue to contribute in every possible way during this process.

So far, and Ukraine have held three rounds of in-person talks in Belarus, and their fourth session was a video conference.

