JUST IN
Mexico's central bank hikes interest rate by 50 basis points to 10.50%
Austria's economy expected to face stagnation in 2023 amid energy crisis
Global coal consumption set to hit new high this yr despite ambitious goals
Sri Lanka's economic woes continue, data shows GDP contracted 11.8% in Q3
US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep interest rates high
US imposes new penalties on entities involved in Russia's financial sector
US steelmakers flag recession concerns, energy costs could impact demand
Europe's central banks join US Fed in slowing pace of interest rate hikes
Taking Fed lead, Bank of England and ECB raise rates by 50 basis points
Pakistan's remittances declined 4.8% in November, says central bank
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Apple created a pseudo-union to defeat organisers in Ohio, complaint claims
icon-arrow-left
Russia fires 70 missiles in one of its biggest blitz on Ukraine: Report
Business Standard

Russian economy to contract by 3% this year, says central bank head

The head of Russia's Central Bank said that the country's economy will contract by about 3 per cent this year, a sharp turnaround from its growth in 2021

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia

AP  |  Moscow 

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Bloomberg)

The head of Russia's Central Bank said on Friday that the country's economy will contract by about 3 per cent this year, a sharp turnaround from its growth in 2021, the year before sanctions and company pullouts in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said following a bank board meeting that inflationary pressure remains elevated, citing worsening trade conditions as one factor. She said annualised inflation as of December was 12.7 per cent.

Russia's gross domestic product rose by about 4.8 per cent last year.

A wide array of foreign companies pulled out of Russia or scaled down their activities in the country after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February.

The European Union imposed a price cap this month on Russian oil, one of the country's key exports.

Nabiullina said the effect of the price cap would be analyzed more thoroughly at the bank's February meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 23:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.