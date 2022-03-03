Russian ships, rocket boats approaching Odessa: Ukraine Defence Ministry

-
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Thursday announced that Russian ships and rocket boats were approaching the country's third largest city of Odessa located on the northwestern shore of the Black Sea.
"In the waters of the Black Sea, we are observing a landing detachment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, consisting of four large landing ships accompanied by three rocket boats, advancing towards Odessa," the Ministry said in a statement.
The Ministry also claimed that Ukraine's Armed Forces have neutralised a Russian landing operation near the town of Balovne, the Ukrainska Pravda reported.
On Wednesday, the Forces deployed anti-aircraft missiles to destroy three Russian planes and two helicopters.
While Wednesday night passed peacefully for several regions of Ukraine, Russia on Thursday continued to attack Kharkiv, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.
The Mayor of Kherson city claimed early Thursday morning that Russian forces have seized the city.
According to Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrainian troops have continued to defend Chernihiv and Nizhyn, but the situation in the Vyshhorod area just outside of Kiev is tense.
The night in the Donetsk region was difficult, but Mariupol held.
Meanwhile, Volnovakha is close to a humanitarian crisis as the Russian forces have refused to guarantee safe passage for humanitarian aid.
The Ukrainian Catholic University addressed the Pope with a request for assistance in creating a "humanitarian corridor".
In the Kharkiv region, Russia attacked the Shevchenko plant and more residential buildings, including in the Izium district, throughout the night.
