S&P 500, Nasdaq at record as coronavirus vaccine hope eclipses poor data
Business Standard

Ryanair agrees to buy 75 additional 737 MAX jets in boost for Boeing

Ryanair already has 135 of the 197-seat MAX 200 on order, and expects to receive its first jet early next year and the final one by the end of 2024

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

Travellers wait in front of a passenger jet belonging to Irish discount airline Ryanair at Charleroi airport in southern Belgium. Photo: Reuters
“The Boeing MAX is a fabulous aircraft,” Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Budget airline Ryanair on Thursday ordered 75 additional Boeing 737 MAX jets with a catalogue value of $9 billion, throwing a commercial lifeline to the embattled U.S. planemaker after regulators lifted a 20-month safety ban.

The order from the Irish airline, Europe's biggest low-cost carrier and one of Boeing's most important customers, is the largest for the jet since 2018 before two fatal crashes led to its grounding.

 

 

(Reporting by Conor Humphries;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 03 2020. 22:22 IST

