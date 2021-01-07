S&P Dow Jones to remove ADRs of Chinese telecom firms after NYSE decision

-
ALSO READ
NYSE's U-turn on China telecom delistings may reverse again, amid confusion
NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited': China securities regulator
China telco shares lose 5% in first trading day since NYSE delisting
NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms
NYSE confirms latest u-turn, says it will delist 3 Chinese telecom firms
-
By Kanishka Singh and Bhargav Acharya
(Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Wednesday it will remove the American Depositary Receipts of three Chinese telecom companies, China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corporation Ltd and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, from its benchmarks.
"S&P DJI's announcement to move forward with removing the above-referenced ADRs from its indices is due to the New York Stock Exchange's (NYSE's) latest confirmation that the ADRs will be delisted," it said in an emailed statement.
The NYSE said on Wednesday it will delist the three Chinese companies effective Jan. 11, confirming its latest reversal on the matter a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier decision to reverse the delistings.
The flip-flopping highlights the confusion over which firms were included in an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in November barring U.S. persons from investing in publicly traded companies Washington deems to be tied to the Chinese military.
Investors had sold positions in the securities after the NYSE first announced plans last week to delist China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. But the shares rose after NYSE said it would not do so and tumbled again after the latest about-face.
Less than 24 hours before its latest announcement, S&P Dow Jones Indices too had said it would not remove the ADRs of the firms, in line with NYSE's decision at the time.
Hong Kong shares of China Unicom led losses among the three China telecom stocks to be delisted by NYSE at the start of trading in Asia, down as much as 9.4%.
China Mobile shares were down as much as 6.8%, and China Telecom Corp shares dropped 5.8%.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU