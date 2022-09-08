Samsung begins operation of mega chip manufacturing line in South Korea

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 - Price, Features and Specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ review: A versatile premium phone without 'Ultra' flab
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a perfect mid-range phone, with an imperfect price
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Galaxy S and Note-series perfectly blended
-
Samsung Electronics has begun operation of a new advanced, massive chip manufacturing line in South Korea.
The new production line (P3) in Pyeongtaek, the largest chip manufacturing facility ever built to date by Samsung, has started production of state-of-the art NAND flash since July.
"The Pyeongtaek campus is fast emerging as Samsung's key manufacturing hub for cutting-edge semiconductors ranging from the world's smallest 14-nanometer (nm) DRAM and leading-edge V-NAND to sub-5nm logic solutions," Kyung Kye-hyun, CEO and president of Samsung's device solutions division, said at a rare press event at the campus, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
The P3 line is equipped with Dutch chip equipment maker ASML's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, critical to making advanced chips, reports Yonhap news agency.
Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, said it has begun foundation work for yet another manufacturing line, P4, at its Pyeongtaek's mega 2.9 million-square-meter campus.
Home to 60,000 employees, the Pyeongtaek campus is nearly the size of the 1.45 million-square-meter Giheung campus and the 1.6 million-square-meter Hwaseong campus combined, according to Samsung.
In May, US President Joe Biden toured the Pyeongtaek campus, where he emphasised the importance of semiconductors and close collaboration in the field between South Korea and the US.
Samsung has five semiconductor operations in South Korea -- Giheung, Hwaseong, Pyeongtaek, Onyang and Cheonan -- and four manufacturing sites in the United States and China -- Austin, Suzhou, Tianjin and Xi'an. It is currently building a US$17 billion plant in Austin, Texas.
At the press briefing, Kyung struck a gloomy note, saying the chip industry has entered a down cycle and is facing various challenges, as the global economy has slowed and businesses tightened their spending.
"I don't see good momentum in the second half and into the next year ... but we will try to turn this crisis into a good opportunity," he said.
In order to achieve that, investment regardless of the economic situation is crucial, he said.
"Less investment in a down cycle could lead to bad results in good times," he said, adding "consistent investment is the right way to go."
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU