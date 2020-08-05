Shocked and saddened: PM Modi on explosion in Lebanon's capital Beirut

Prime Minister on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in a massive that rocked Beirut and said India's thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured.

More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured in the in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday that flattened much of the city's port.

"Shocked and saddened by the large in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet quoting Modi.

