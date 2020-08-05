Shocked and saddened: PM Modi on explosion in Lebanon's capital Beirut

-
ALSO READ
Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's Beirut; over 10 dead, hundreds injured
More than 70 dead, thousands injured as massive explosion rocks Beirut
In pictures: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh
PM Modi to address nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
Full text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to the nation
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in a massive explosion that rocked Beirut and said India's thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured.
More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured in the explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday that flattened much of the city's port.
"Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet quoting Modi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU