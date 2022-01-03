Singapore's economy grew by 7.2% in 2021, rebounding from 5.4% in 2020

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
India's GDP likely to grow 13-23% in first quarter, say economists
Top headlines: RBI monetary policy; test to screen multiple Covid variants
GDP grows at 8.4% in Q2; India maintains status as fastest growing economy
Omicron a mere speed breaker for GDP, vaccination drive will quell impact
-
Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Monday that based on advance estimates, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.2 per cent in 2021, rebounding from the 5.4 per cent contraction in 2020.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Singapore's GDP grew by 5.9 per cent year on year, moderating from the 7.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter, reports Xinhua news agency.
On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 2.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, faster than the 1.2 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.
In a breakdown, Singapore's manufacturing sector expanded by 14 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter and 12.8 per cent in the whole year of 2021.
The construction sector expanded by 2 per cent year on year in the quarter and 18.7 per cent in the year.
The services producing industries expanded by 4.6 per cent year on year in the quarter and 5.2 per cent in the year.
The advanced GDP estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021 were computed largely from data in the first two months of the quarter, according to the Ministry.
These figures are intended as an early indication of the GDP growth in the quarter, and are subject to revision when more comprehensive data become available.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU