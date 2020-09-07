JUST IN
South Korea reports 119 coronavirus cases, lowest daily jump in 3 weeks

South Korea added 119 more cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily jump in more than three weeks amid a downward trend in new cases

AP  |  Seoul 

Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea added 119 more cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily jump in more than three weeks amid a downward trend in new cases.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that the additional figures took the country's total to 21,296 with 336 deaths.

It's the fifth straight day the country's daily jump has stayed under 200.

The rise in cases in August, many of them associated with churches, restaurants and schools and an anti-government street rally in the greater Seoul area, has largely been slowed thanks to toughened social distancing rules and bans gatherings at churches, night spots, after-school academies and fitness centres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 12:25 IST

