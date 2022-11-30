JUST IN
Spain starts new code for manufacturers to avoid sexism in ads for toys
US job openings fell in October to still-high level as Fed ramps up rates
Spain said Wednesday it's enacting a new ethics code to discourage toy manufacturers from using sexist stereotypes such as dolls for girls and action figures for boys in advertisements

AP  |  Madrid 

Spain said Wednesday it's enacting a new ethics code to discourage toy manufacturers from using sexist stereotypes such as dolls for girls and action figures for boys in advertisements as the Christmas season kicks off.

A government statement said the new self-regulatory code urges companies to run adverts that engender an image of pluralism and equality, free from stereotypes.

The characterisation of girls with sexual connotations will be prohibited and the exclusive association of toys with roles such as caring, domestic work or beauty with them (girls), and action, physical activity or technology with boys will be avoided, the statement said.

The idea is that companies will no longer use colours such as blue or pink to indicate products intended for boys or girls, the government said.

The code follows an agreement between the Consumer Affairs Ministry, toy manufacturers and publicity companies in April.

The code, which updates another from 2005, goes into effect Thursday.

It's directed at advertising geared toward children under 15 and especially kids under seven.

Other European countries have similar codes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 23:48 IST

