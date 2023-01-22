Sri Lanka earned $900 million through rubber exports in 2022: Official

has made 327 billion rupees ($900 million) in 2022 by exporting products, the Development Department said.

Director General of the department Madawa Kulasuriya told the media on Saturday that this was a slight drop from 2021 revenue, which was $1 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, the South Asian country intends to increase revenue from products to $3 billion by 2025, he said.

Major markets for finished rubber products are the US, Germany and Japan, while Pakistan, Germany and Japan are major markets for natural rubber from Sri Lanka, he added.

is one of leading natural rubber exporters in the world, and in 2021 around 70 per cent of income from rubber exports came as tyres, according to official data.

