Sri Lanka earned $900 million through rubber exports in 2022: Official

-
ALSO READ
India needs 150,000 tonnes of natural rubber by 2025-26: Rubber Board chief
India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch?
Wickremesinghe hopeful of resolving problems faced by ethnic Tamils
Lankan govt designates high-security zones for ensuring stability: Official
Sri Lanka's GDP likely plunged amid debt crisis, political turmoil
-
Sri Lanka has made 327 billion rupees ($900 million) in 2022 by exporting rubber products, the Rubber Development Department said.
Director General of the department Madawa Kulasuriya told the media on Saturday that this was a slight drop from 2021 revenue, which was $1 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.
However, the South Asian country intends to increase revenue from rubber products to $3 billion by 2025, he said.
Major markets for finished rubber products are the US, Germany and Japan, while Pakistan, Germany and Japan are major markets for natural rubber from Sri Lanka, he added.
Sri Lanka is one of leading natural rubber exporters in the world, and in 2021 around 70 per cent of income from rubber exports came as tyres, according to official data.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 07:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU