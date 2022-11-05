Sri Lanka's tourism earnings surpass $1 billion-mark, shows data

Sri Lanka's earnings in the first 10 months of this year surpassed $1 billion, according to the latest data from the central bank.

The data showed that the monthly earnings stood at $75.6 million in October, reports Xinhua news agency.

Official reserves of were $1.7 billion by the end of October, a slight decrease from the figure in September, according to the central bank.

More than 42,000 tourists entered in October, bringing the total tally of tourist arrivals so far this year in the South Asian country to over 568,000, statistics from authority showed

