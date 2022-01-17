Sri Lanka to hold talks with Indian Oil to tide over energy crisis

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
IND vs SL 3rd T20 highlights: Sri Lanka wins by 7 wickets, seal series 2-1
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI highlights: India win by 7 wkts; lead series 1-0
-
Sri Lanka will hold talks with the Indian Oil Corporation on Tuesday as part of a desperate measure to tide over the current fuel and energy crisis faced by the island nation, Power Minister Gamini Lokuge said on Monday.
Lokuge said that the talks with the Indian Oil Corporation's local entity would be held for a solution to the fuel crisis.
The Lanka IOC, the Sri Lankan subsidiary of India's oil major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has been in operation in Sri Lanka since 2002.
I have asked my officials to start talks with the LIOC tomorrow (Tuesday), I will join if necessary, the power minister said.
He said that the continuous electricity supply could be assured until January 22. Previously, he said the supplies could be ensured until January 18.
Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila had said that there was no point in discussing with the power ministry on continued supplies of diesel and furnace oil required to generate power.
They must find their own dollars to pay for the supplies and order their requirements well in advance, Gammanpila said.
He said that the country's national carrier, Srilankan Airlines, had found dollars on their own to pay for fuel supplies.
Sri Lanka is currently facing a severe foreign exchange crisis with falling reserves.
The country is grappling with a shortage of almost all essentials due to the lack of dollars to pay for the imports.
Additionally, power cuts are imposed at peak hours as the state power entity is unable to obtain fuel to run turbines.
The state fuel entity has stopped oil supplies as the electricity board has large unpaid bills. The only refinery was recently shut as it was unable to pay dollars for crude imports.
Early this week, the Indian government announced a billion dollar assistance package in addition to other balance of payment support to Sri Lanka.
The billion dollar loan credit facility is to be used to avert a food crisis while allowing for the import of items and medicines. Additionally, there will be USD 500 million for importing fuel from India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU