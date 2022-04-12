Telecom giant Nokia exits Russian market over Ukrainian invasion

Telecoms network and 5G technology supplier says it will exit the Russian market due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Espoo, Finland-based company said Tuesday it has been clear for since the early days of the invasion of Ukraine that continuing our presence in would not be possible.

said it has suspended deliveries, stopped new business and moved research and development activities out of in the past weeks.

The company said that accounted for less than 2% of Nokia's sales in 2021, and the exit decision will have no impact on its financial outlook this year.

It said that as we exit, we will aim to provide the necessary support to maintain the networks and are applying for the relevant licenses to enable this support in compliance with current sanctions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)