Terror rearing head in Pak due to flawed policies of Imran Khan: Sharif

Terrorism is again rearing its head in Pakistan due to 'flawed' policies of the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan, said former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif on Friday.
This rebuke comes in the wake of a blast in Lahore's Anarkali area which caused the death of three people and injury to several others.
"I condemn the Lahore blast and pray for the recovery of the injured. Owing to wrong policies of (prime minister) Imran Khan terrorism has again reared its head in the country," the PML-N leader said in a tweet from London where he has been living since November 2019.
Pakistan's opposition senators on Friday sought an explanation from Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed over the recent terrorist incidents in the country, including the blast in Lahore on Thursday.
During Friday's session, the opposition urged Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to suspend routine proceedings and debate the country's law and order situation in the wake of the Lahore blast and the killing of a policeman in Islamabad during a shootout, Dawn newspaper reported.
Earlier on Thursday, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz condemned the blast while taking aim at the Imran Khan government.
"Three died and dozens injured in a bomb blast in Lhr today and guess what @ImranKhanPTI is talking about in his propaganda cell meeting? Sharifs! What is next? Blaming the victims for the tragedy," Maryam tweeted.
The continuous surge in attacks by the TTP speaks of a monumental failure of the Imran Khan government's policy which experts believe have encouraged extremisim in the country.
Analysts say that the Pakistani state wilfully refused to gauge the extent of affinity between the Afghan Taliban and the TTP and what could transpire in the event of a US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
