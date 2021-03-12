Tesla raises price of Model Y, Model 3, Model S by at least $1000

(Reuters) - Inc has increased the price of its Model Y Long Range by $1,000 and Model S Plaid plus by $10,000, the electric-car maker's website showed.

The price of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to $37,490 from $36,990 earlier and Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $46,490 from $45,990, according to the website.

Tesla, however, kept the price of its Performance Model Y at the same range, the website showed.

(This story corrects paragraph 1 to say Model Y Long Range price was increased by $1,000)

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

