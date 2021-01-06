US prosecutors decline to charge white police officer in shooting of Blake

-
Wisconsin prosecutors will not file charges against the white police officers involved in the shooting of African-American Jacob Black in the city of Kenosha, District Attorney Michael Gravely said in a news conference.
"No Kenosha law enforcement officer, in this case, will be charged with any criminal offense based on the fast and the laws as I will describe them to you now. So it is our decision that no charge will be filed," Gravely said on Tuesday.
Gravely added that no charge will be filed against Blake, who was left paralyzed after the shooting.
In August, violent protests erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot 29-year-old African American man Jacob Blake Jr. in the back seven times.
The protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson and destruction.
