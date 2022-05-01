Trade Unions take out May Day rallies across Europe to honour workers

-
ALSO READ
France's Macron vows 'no weakness' in reply to Russia's Ukraine invasion
Macron says efforts to safeguard Ukraine's nuclear facilities underway
French election: President Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
French President Macron speaks with Putin, Zelenskyy on potential ceasefire
French President Macron pledges to tackle 'doubts and divisions' after win
-
Citizens and trade unions in cities around Europe were taking to the streets on Sunday for May Day marches, and put out protest messages to their governments, notably in France where the holiday to honour workers was being used as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron.
In Italy, after a two-year pandemic lull, an outdoor mega-concert was set for Rome with rallies and protests in cities across the country. Besides work, peace was an underlying theme with calls for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Italy's three main labour unions were focusing their main rally in the hilltop town of Assisi, a frequent destination for peace protests. This year's slogan is Working for peace.
It's a May Day of social and civil commitment for peace and labour, said the head of Italy's CISL union, Daniela Fumarola.
Protests were planned far and wide in Europe, including in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, where students and others planned to rally in support of Ukraine as Communists, anarchists and anti-European Union groups held their own gatherings.
In France, the May Day rallies are meant to show Macron the opposition he could face in his second five-year term and to power up against his centrists before June legislative elections. Opposition parties, notably the far left and far right, are looking to break his government's majority.
In a first, far-right leader Marine Le Pen was absent from her party's traditional wreath-laying at the foot of a statue of Joan of Arc, replaced by the interim president of her National Rally party. Le Pen was defeated by Macron in the runoff of the presidential election, and plans to campaign to keep her seat as a lawmaker.
I've come to tell the French that the voting isn't over. There is a third round, the legislative elections, said Jordan Bardella, and it would be unbelievable to leave full power to Emmanuel Macron.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU