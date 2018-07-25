JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Twitter removes 143,000 apps between April and June for policy violation
Business Standard

Trade war: EU commissioner seeks broad tariff cuts in negotiations with US

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker travels to Washington today for talks focused on trade tensions

Reuters  |  Berlin 

Guenther Oettinger
European Union Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger holds a news conference to present the EU executive's final proposal for the bloc's next long-term budget, in Brussels, Belgium | Photo: Reuters

The European Union's budget commissioner, Guenther Oettinger, said on Wednesday the bloc could try to seek a wide reduction of tariffs in negotiations with the United States this year.

"In this way, we want to avoid a further escalation of the trade conflict, and to avoid a trade war," Oettinger, a German, told Deutschlandfunk radio.

"One could try to untangle the existing tariffs and then ... reduce tariffs for various goods and services."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker travels to Washington on Wednesday for talks focused on trade tensions after the US imposition of tariffs on EU steel and aluminium and US President Donald Trump's threats to extend those measures to European cars.

On Monday, the Commission said Juncker would not arrive in the United States for the talks with Trump with a specific trade offer.
First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 12:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements