The European Union's budget commissioner, Guenther Oettinger, said on Wednesday the bloc could try to seek a wide reduction of tariffs in negotiations with the this year.

"In this way, we want to avoid a further escalation of the trade conflict, and to avoid a trade war," Oettinger, a German, told Deutschlandfunk radio.

"One could try to untangle the existing tariffs and then ... reduce tariffs for various goods and services."

President Jean-Claude travels to Washington on Wednesday for talks focused on trade tensions after the US imposition of tariffs on and US President Donald Trump's threats to extend those measures to European cars.

On Monday, the Commission said would not arrive in the for the talks with Trump with a specific trade offer.