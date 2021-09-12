Trump skips joining Biden, former US presidents at 9/11 memorial ceremonies

-
ALSO READ
9/11: As the decades pass, the act of remembering evolves
Taranjit Sandhu interacts with pharma companies during Philadelphia visit
US President, First Lady to travel all three sites of 9/11 terror attacks
Joe Biden doubles goal of Covid-19 vaccines to 200 million doses
Drug that blocks multiple coronavirus variants in mice identified
-
Former US President Donald Trump was absent at the official 9/11 memorial ceremonies in New York City and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all attended a somber ceremony on Saturday morning at the National September 11 Memorial in New York City where the World Trade Center towers fell two decades ago, reports Xinhua news agency.
Biden travelled next to the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville to attend a wreath-laying ceremony.
Earlier, former President George W. Bush and Vice President Kamala Harris both spoke at the memorial.
Trump, instead of appearing at the ceremonies, travelled several blocks from his Trump Tower building in Manhattan to the 17th police precinct and the neighbouring fire station in New York City.
During an unannounced stop at a Shanksville fire department, Biden praised Bush for encouraging American unity in his speech.
He also defended his administration's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan in brief remarks to the press pool.
Biden's last stop in the day was the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, where he attended a wreath-laying ceremony along with first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Biden did not deliver formal remarks on Saturday but released a video statement on Friday recognising the lives lost in the deadliest attack in US history and calling for national unity.
The September 11, 2001, attacks were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by the Al Qaeda terror group.
Four commercial planes were hijacked by 19 Al Qaeda terrorists.
The first plane to hit its target was American Airlines Flight 11. It was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan.
Seventeen minutes later, the World Trade Center's South Tower was hit by United Airlines Flight 175.
Both 110-storey towers collapsed within an hour and 42 minutes, leading to the collapse of the other World Trade Center structures and damaging surrounding buildings.
The third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, crashed into the west side of the Pentagon causing a partial collapse of the building's side.
The fourth jet, United Airlines Flight 93 which was flown in the direction of Washington, D.C., was the only one not to hit its intended target, instead crashing in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
It was later determined that Flight 93's target was either the White House or the Capitol.
A total of 2,996 people were killed in the attacks, which were the deadliest in human history, with more than 25,000 others.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU