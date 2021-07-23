Twitter beats revenue targets with ad improvements, shares jump 7%

-
ALSO READ
Twitter's Jack Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
Two Asian American women stabbed in San Francisco Mid Market area
Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's first tweet sold for $2.9 million as an NFT
Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey heckled at Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami
Chinese phone, car, home appliance firms join semiconductor rush
-
By Sheila Dang
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc on Thursday reported higher revenue growth than Wall Street had expected, as the social media platform rolled out ad targeting improvements and said changes by Apple to keep iPhone user data private had hit ad revenue less than anticipated.
Shares of Twitter jumped 7% to $75 in trading after the bell.
Since the start of the year, Twitter has raced to introduce products in new areas like audio-only chat rooms and newsletter publishing in an effort to turn around years of business stagnation and reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023.
Advertising revenue totaled $1.05 billion, up 87% from the year-ago quarter, and beat Wall Street estimates of $909.9 million.
Twitter has worked to improve the effectiveness of its ads, which have traditionally lagged larger rivals like Facebook, which holds vast troves of data on users.
Those improvements, along with higher demand from advertisers seeking to reach consumers as countries reopen from pandemic restrictions, helped propel ad revenue, Twitter said.
"As we enter the second half of 2021, we are shipping more, learning faster, and hiring remarkable talent," Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said in a statement on Thursday.
Twitter reported 206 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU), its term for users who are served advertising, for the second quarter ended June 30, matching analyst targets of 205.9 million users, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
During the quarter, the social media company introduced more than 2,500 new topic categories to help users follow content based on their interests. By enabling a more personalized Twitter timeline, the company said it believes it can get more users to stick around.
The San Francisco-based company now expects headcount and total costs and expenses to grow at least 30% for the full year, up from its previous guidance of 25%, as the company invests in its engineering and product teams.
Its U.S. user base declined by 1 million over three months from the previous quarter due to a lighter news cycle in the United States, Twitter said, with total users worldwide in line with Wall Street targets.
Total revenue, which also includes revenue the company earns from data licensing, rose 74% year-over-year to $1.19 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.
Twitter forecast third quarter total revenue to be between $1.22 billion to $1.3 billion, roughly in line with or slightly ahead of consensus analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Twitter earned 20 cents per share, well above the estimate of 7 cents.
The company said it was still too early to determine the long-term impact of new privacy controls that Apple Inc implemented in April, which are designed to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users without their consent, but added that revenue impact during the second quarter was lower than expected.
Also on Thursday, Snap Inc reported its quarterly revenue grew 116% as advertisers flocked to its messaging app Snapchat to reach young consumers.
(Reporting by Sheila Dang in DallasEditing by Sonya Hepinstall)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU