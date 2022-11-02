Twitter won't allow anyone back on platform without diligent process: Musk

on Wednesday said will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating its rules "back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks".

Amid calls to bring back on former US President Donald Trump, who was banned for instigating Capital Hill riots in January last year that left five people dead, Musk said that Twitter's content moderation council "will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence".

" speaks to the inner masochist in all of us. To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8," he posted.

His comments came as the US prepares for mid-term elections on November 8, and there are fears of election manipulation from the Republicans.

Yoel Roth, who is Head of Safety and Integrity at Twitter, said that the company is staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations about the 2022 US midterms.

Late last month, Trump hailed Musk for acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, saying the micro-blogging platform is now in "sane hands".

He, however, did not reveal that he wishes to make a comeback on the platform which banned him after the Capitol Hill riots in January 2021.

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said in a post.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, he said: "I like Elon and I wish him a lot of luck. I hope he does well with it."

However, the 76-year-old real estate magnate added that "I don't think Twitter can be successful without me".

The 'Chief Twit' Musk earlier said that he will reinstate Trump's account on Twitter.

Trump now has over four million users on Truth Social, which he founded in October last year.

Musk recently called the Truth Social app a "Trumpet" of "right-wing echo chamber".

The Tesla CEO said that he bought Twitter in order to avoid the site becoming a counterpart to Truth Social.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)