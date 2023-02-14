U-Haul truck hits, injures 8 pedestrians in New York City; 2 critical

-
ALSO READ
Maximum road accidents in Delhi take place on Friday night: Report
Term cover is not enough, buy personal accident cover too: Experts
Over 19,400 road accidents due to loss of control by driver in 2021: Report
Roads in Kerala badly designed, cause of many accidents, says Rahul Gandhi
Number of road accidents rises to 4,12,432 in 2021 from 3,66,138 in 2020
-
A man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City on Monday before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn.
At least eight people were hurt at two locations, including two people who were in criticial condition, the New York City Fire Department said in an email.
The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighbourhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser.
Authorities were examining the truck to make sure it didn't contain explosives.
A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said a suspect was in custody.
There are no additional credible threats at this time, Fabien Levy tweeted.
The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a rented truck.
It was not clear whether the two events were related.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU