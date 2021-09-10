UK approves Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines as booster doses for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster dose plan sparks controversy in US
Sputnik, Astrazeneca mix & match booster dose results expected by July end
Is it safe? Global concern over the use of AstraZeneca vaccine explained
India doesn't have sufficient data to decide on Covid booster dose: Experts
Pfizer Covid booster shot likely to start by Sep 20 in US, says Fauci
-
The UK's health regulator has approved Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines for booster doses against Covid-19, even as the country's decision on the third dose remains pending.
"We know that a person's immunity may decline over time after their first vaccine course. I am pleased to confirm that the Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca can be used as safe and effective booster doses," said June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive of Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in a statement on Thursday.
The decision follows a careful review of available data on safety and effectiveness of booster or supplementary vaccine doses by the MHRA and the independent Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), which advises the government, it added.
The MHRA also noted that it is now up to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the UK vaccine advisory body, "to advise on whether booster jabs will be given and if so, which vaccines should be used".
The JCVI is awaiting results on seven different booster vaccines, which is expected this week.
However, the JCVI has said a third dose should be offered to people with severely weakened immune systems, which make up about half a million people over the age of 12 in the UK.
Earlier this week, Ministers said the National Health Service (NHS) was ready to go if booster jabs were given the green light.
But, AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot warned against rushing into a nationwide rollout noting that it may put extra pressure on the country's already burdened NHS.
Writing in The Telegraph, he said that a third dose of vaccines against Covid-19 may not be needed for everyone in the UK.
Moreover, the decision to jab the entire population must be based on "real world clinical effectiveness data, not simply antibody measurements", Soriot wrote in the newspaper.
On the other hand, US pharmaceutical major Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla had said that Covid vaccine recipients will "likely" need a third dose between six to 12 months after they're fully inoculated.
He also suggested the need for yearly vaccinations against coronavirus.
The US is also expected to soon roll out Covid booster vaccines for all its citizens, even as the World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on boosters.
The US has already started a third dose for immunocompromised people.
Other countries that started booster vaccines include Israel, Italy, France, and Russia.
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU