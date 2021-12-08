UK joins diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in China next year

-
ALSO READ
US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
US to announce diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics: Report
US lawmakers press corporate sponsors to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that there will "effectively" be a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China next year, with no UK government minister or official expected to attend.
The UK's move follows countries such as the US and Australia declaring boycotts over human rights concerns.
Asked about the matter at his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Johnson said no diplomats were set to go to the games.
"There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, no ministers are expected to attend and no officials," he told members of Parliament.
But went on to add: "I do not think that sporting boycotts are sensible and that remains the policy of the government."
The countries that have announced boycotts are still allowing their athletes to compete.
Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith said the "dictatorial, brutal Chinese regime" was persecuting religious minorities and "terrorising" its Muslim Uyghur population as he called for the UK boycott.
Johnson replied that the government had "no hesitation in raising these issues with China, as I did with President Xi the last time I talked to him".
China has repeatedly denied human rights abuses against the Uyghur population amid claims of torture and deaths.
The Winter Olympics will be held in and around Beijing and locations in neighbouring Hebei province from February 4 to 20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU