UK reports 50 new monkeypox cases, biggest epidemic beyond Africa

-
ALSO READ
What are epidemic, pandemic and endemic?
Morocco says has identified 3 suspected cases of viral monkeypox
WHO says monkeypox 'containable' as more govts start limited vaccinations
UK health security agency detects 71 new cases of viral monkeypox
UK scientists say unclear if monkeypox has peaked as more cases surface
-
British health officials reported another 50 cases of monkeypox across the country on Friday, for a total of 574 cases. That makes the U.K.'s outbreak the biggest to date beyond Africa.
In a statement, Britain's Health Security Agency said most of the cases have been identified in gay or bisexual men, but warned that anyone who is in close, physical contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk of catching the usually rare disease.
If you have a rash with blisters, or any other monkeypox symptoms, don't go to events, meet with friends or have sexual contact, cautioned Dr. William Welfare of Britain's Health Security Agency. He said people who might have been exposed to the disease should stay at home and call health services for advice.
The World Health Organization has said people with monkeypox could be infectious for up to four weeks and advised them to isolate until they have completely recovered.
Globally, more than 30 countries have reported 1,880 infections in countries that don't typically report monkeypox, with 85 per cent of cases in Europe. No deaths have been reported.
Until last month, monkeypox had only caused sizeable outbreaks in central and west Africa; the continent has so far reported more than 1,500 cases and 72 suspected deaths in a separate epidemic.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the continued spread of monkeypox in countries that haven't previously seen the disease as unusual and concerning.
He said he would be convening an expert meeting next Thursday to decide if the expanding monkeypox outbreak warrants being declared a global emergency. That would give it the same designation as the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU